版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 22:16 BJT

KKR raises takeover offer for WMF, extends offer period

FRANKFURT Aug 6 Buyout group KKR increased its offer to take full control of German cutlery and coffee-machine maker WMF by 5 euros ($6.68) to 58 euros per share, the investment company said on Wednesday.

KKR also extended the offer period until August 25.

KKR, which already owns 72 percent of WMF, launched an offer in July to take full control of the company, which it then plans to delist from the Frankfurt stock exchange.

KKR has so far been offered around 47 percent of the preference shares that are required to meet the offer condition, the statement said. (1 US dollar = 0.7488 euro) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐