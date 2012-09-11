BRIEF-KKR looks to grow investor base

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Sept 11 KKR & Co LP : * Aspires for its limited partners to increase from about 530 as of August 2012
to about 1,000 - presentation at Barclays financials conference * Global head of capital & asset managment Scott Nuttall says focused on
further penetration of endowments and foundations as well as retail investors
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.