版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-KKR looks to grow investor base

Sept 11 KKR & Co LP : * Aspires for its limited partners to increase from about 530 as of August 2012

to about 1,000 - presentation at Barclays financials conference * Global head of capital & asset managment Scott Nuttall says focused on

further penetration of endowments and foundations as well as retail investors

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐