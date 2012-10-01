版本:
BRIEF-First Reserve sells majority interest in Acteon to KKR

LONDON Oct 1 Acteon Group: * Acteon Group announces change in ownership: First Reserve Corporation sells

majority interest in acteon to KKR * Acteon Group -executive management team will remain in place, further terms

of the transaction were not disclosed.

