版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 23日 星期四 20:51 BJT

BRIEF-KKR gets $300 million real estate investment

May 23 KKR & Co LP says in investor presentation on its website: * A strategic investor has committed $300 million to its real estate strategy

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐