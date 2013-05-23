版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 23日 星期四 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-KKR sees $4.5 to $7 per share from cash carry

May 23 KKR & Co LP in investor day: * Private equity co-head Alex Navab says its buyout funds could generate $4.5 to $7 of cash carry per share over time

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐