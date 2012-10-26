版本:
BRIEF-KKR says NAXI could still reach $8 bln

Oct 26 KKR & Co LP Head of global capital and asset management Scott nuttall, on a conference call with analysts, says: * Expects North American Fund XI to close at between $7 billion and $8 billion next year * Could make more acquisitions in the public markets space after Prisma * Overlap with Asia II fund may have been responsible for less fundraising traction in NAXI of late * To raise second mezzanine fund in the not so distant future * Firm has little exposure in southern Europe as far as

private equity is concerned

