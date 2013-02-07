BRIEF-KKR's North American fund reaches $7.5 billion

Feb 7 KKR & Co LP in a conference call: * Head of asset management bill sonneborn says 2006 fund domestic netting holes have been reduced to $275 million * Head of asset management bill sonneborn says 2006 fund overseas netting holes have been filled * Head of Kkr global capital and asset management Scott nuttall says European private equity portfolio appreciated 50 percent in 2012 * Scott Nuttall says Asia II fund has over $5 billion in committments, expects close in 30-60 days * Scott Nuttall says naxi fund reached $7.5 billion, extending funraising to second half of the year * Bill Sonneborn says IPO market pick-up offers opportunities for exit * Scott Nuttall says optimistic Kkr will deploy more capital in private equity investments this year, debt easily available