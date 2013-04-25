BRIEF-KKR fills 2006 Fund netting hole

UPDATE 2-SMA Solar targets energy management as competition heats up
* 2016 net income at 29.6 mln euros, up from 14.3 mln (Adds quotes, details on new strategy)
April 25 KKR & Co LP head of global capital Scott Nuttall says: * Europe II netting hole has increased to $700 million as of March 31 * 2006 fund netting hole has been filled * NAXI still fundraising, has reached $7.5 billion, expects to wrap up fundraising in second half of 2013 * Very early days on real estate fund effort, update to come in future quarters * Working on multi-strategy fund products to offer investors
* 2016 net income at 29.6 mln euros, up from 14.3 mln (Adds quotes, details on new strategy)
LONDON, March 30 Toshiba's Westinghouse, which filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday, has won approval for its AP1000 reactor design, Britain's nuclear regulator said on Thursday.
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million