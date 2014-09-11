版本:
BRIEF-KKR and Neinver form JV to buy 2 retail centres in Spain

Sept 11 Kkr & Co Lp :

* Co and neinver establish a joint venture to acquire two retail centres in Spain from a fund managed by British Land

* Assets will be owned in a joint venture between KKR and spanish retail operator Neinver, who will manage the assets

* Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed Further company coverage: [KKR.N BLND.L]
