New Issue-KKR Financial sells $225 mln of notes

Nov 7 KKR Financial Holdings KFN.N on Monday sold $225 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $100 million.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KKR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS AMT $225 MLN COUPON 8.375 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2041 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 2/15/2012 MOODY'S N/A YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 11/15/2011 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A