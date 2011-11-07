版本:
New Issue-KKR Financial sells $225 mln of notes

  Nov 7 KKR Financial Holdings KFN.N on Monday
sold $225 million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
service.
  The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $100 million.
  Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: KKR FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
AMT $225 MLN      COUPON 8.375 PCT     MATURITY  11/15/2041
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 25         FIRST PAY  2/15/2012
MOODY'S N/A       YIELD N/A            SETTLEMENT 11/15/2011
S&P BBB-MINUS     SPREAD N/A           PAY FREQ QUARTERLY 
FITCH TRIPLE-B    MORE THAN TREAS      NON-CALLABLE N/A

