Lam Research to buy KLA-Tencor in deal valued at $10.6 bln

Oct 21 Semiconductor company Lam Research said it agreed to buy KLA-Tencor Corp in a cash and stock deal valued at about $67.02 per share, or $10.6 billion.

KLA-Tencor stockholders will be entitled to elect to receive the economic equivalent of $32 in cash and 0.5 of a share of Lam Research's common stock, in all-cash, all-stock, or mixed consideration, the company said in a statement.

The offer represents a 24 percent premium to KLA-Tencor's closing price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)