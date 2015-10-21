Lam Research to buy KLA-Tencor in deal valued at $10.6 bln

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 21 Semiconductor company Lam Research said it agreed to buy KLA-Tencor Corp in a cash and stock deal valued at about $67.02 per share, or $10.6 billion.
KLA-Tencor stockholders will be entitled to elect to receive the economic equivalent of $32 in cash and 0.5 of a share of Lam Research's common stock, in all-cash, all-stock, or mixed consideration, the company said in a statement.
The offer represents a 24 percent premium to KLA-Tencor's closing price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.