Chip equipment maker Lam Research ends deal for KLA-Tencor

Oct 5 Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research said on Wednesday it had terminated a $10.6 billion deal to buy rival KLA-Tencor Corp.

The companies decided against the merger due to antitrust concerns raised by the U.S. Department of Justice, according to a statement from KLA-Tencor. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

