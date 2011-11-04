Klabin, Arauco to buy Brazil land for $474 mln

* Joint venture to buy 107,000 hectares in Parana state
* Underscores cost advantages for Brazil-based processors
* Government measures have limited foreign land buys
SAO PAULO, Nov 4 Brazilian paper producer
Klabin (KLBN4.SA) and Chile's Celulosa Arauco agreed on Friday
to jointly purchase $473.5 million of land in southern Brazil,
to expand pulp and paper projects in a country with some of the
world's lowest production costs.
The companies bought 107,000 hectares (264,000 acres) of
land with 63,000 hectares of planted forest in Parana state
belonging to Florestal Vale do Coriso, according to a
securities filing.
The joint purchase will be made through Centaurus Holdings,
a venture in which Klabin has a 51 percent stake and Arauco
holds 49 percent, the filing said. Arauco is a unit of Chilean
conglomerate Copec COP.SN.
Chilean pulp companies have in recent years expanded into
Brazil, seeking to tap the cost advantages and high forestry
potential that their Brazilian rivals have relative to rivals
in North America and Europe.
Brazil is the world's largest pulp producer.
The purchase comes as the government is working toward
limiting the amount of land foreign-controlled companies can
buy in Brazil. [ID:nN1E77P0TC]
Shares of Klabin were unchanged at 6.24 reais on Thursday
in Sao Paulo trading. Copec rose 1 percent to 7,444 Chilean
pesos on Thursday in Santiago trading.
(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing
by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Steve Orlofsky)