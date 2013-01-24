KLA-Tencor results beat estimates

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor Corp's second-quarter results exceeded analysts' expectations, helped by increased demand for tablets and smartphones.
Net income fell to $107 million, or 63 cents per share, from $122 million, or $72 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $673 million from $642 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 56 cents per share on $633.8 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict