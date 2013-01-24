版本:
KLA-Tencor results beat estimates

Jan 24 Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor Corp's second-quarter results exceeded analysts' expectations, helped by increased demand for tablets and smartphones.

Net income fell to $107 million, or 63 cents per share, from $122 million, or $72 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $673 million from $642 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 56 cents per share on $633.8 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
