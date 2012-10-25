版本:
BRIEF-KLA-Tencor sees quarterly rev between $600 million and $660 million

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 25 KLA-Tencor Corp : * Exec says current-quarter revenue expected to be in range of $600 million to

$660 million * Exec says current quarter bookings to be $550 million to $750 million * Exec says expects current quarter non-GAAP earnings per share in range of 45

cents to 65 cents

