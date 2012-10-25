BRIEF-KLA-Tencor sees quarterly rev between $600 million and $660 million

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 25 KLA-Tencor Corp : * Exec says current-quarter revenue expected to be in range of $600 million to
$660 million * Exec says current quarter bookings to be $550 million to $750 million * Exec says expects current quarter non-GAAP earnings per share in range of 45
cents to 65 cents
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards