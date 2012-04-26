UPDATE 3-Mobile chip battle helps KLA - Tencor

* Quarterly revenues $841 million
* Adjusted EPS $1.27
* Stock down after hours
By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 KLA-Tencor Corp
forecast higher-than-expected revenue and said a battle to
supply chips for smartphones and tablets was fueling demand for
its precision manufacturing equipment.
A scramble by top chipmaker Intel Corp to stake out
territory in the mobile market is being met by leading contract
manufacturer TSMC Co Ltd and its customers' adoption
of more challenging process technologies.
"Both of them are aiming for the mobility market and the
result is a drive to come out with more powerful processing at
lower power," Chief Executive Rick Wallace said in an interview.
KLA-Tencor's results reinforced expectations of steady gear
sales after top equipment maker ASML Holding NV said
last week that demand was being driven by the need for more
chips used in mobile devices.
A delay, since resolved, in a large order limited
KLA-Tencor's bookings in the quarter to $833 million, on the low
end of its previous guidance, executives told analysts on a
conference call.
That helped dull earlier gains by the shares of KLA-Tencor,
which provides systems that monitor and analyze chip production,
but Pacific Crest analyst Weston Twigg was upbeat.
"Overall it was solid," he said. "Good guidance above
consensus, orders back up again and a strong outlook. There's
not a whole lot to pick on."
On Thursday, TSMC said it would increase capital spending by
up to some 16 percent this year to meet demand for chips made
using its 28 nanometer process technologies.
That drove up shares of KLA-Tencor and other gearmakers.
Following economic uncertainty last year, spending by
foundry and logic chipmakers on chip gear has risen as they
implement new technology. But analysts expect spending from
makers of NAND flash memory chips to remain soft due to
oversupply.
YIELD CHALLENGES
TSMC's spending increase came partly as a response to
unexpectedly strong demand from customers for high-end chips
made using its new cutting-edge 28 nanometer process.
Major TSMC-customer Qualcomm Inc this month said it
could not get enough 28 nm chips, echoing comments from Nvidia
Corp in February. Qualcomm and Nvidia both design chips
for high-end smartphones.
Wallace said contract manufacturers such as TSMC, which
rapidly switch production between chips for different customers,
need KLA-Tencor's test equipment much more than Intel, which
changes its production less often.
"You've got to get it right, you can't tune it over time. So
the adoption of our equipment is higher in those environments,"
Wallace said.
Other big players in mobile chips are also spending more.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said in late January
it would spend $13.3 billion on its semiconductor business this
year and rival UMC forecast increasing orders and
proclaimed an end to an inventory adjustment that has dogged the
industry.
U.S. chipmaker Intel said last week its sales would
accelerate in the second half of the year with a powerful new PC
processor and warned that costs associated with ramping up new
production lines would hurt gross margins more than expected.
The long-time technology bellwether's new Medfield processor
has been adopted for a handful of phones this year.
KLA-Tencor said quarterly revenue was $841 million, compared
with $834 million in the year-ago quarter.
For the current quarter it expects bookings, an indicator of
future revenue, to be between $840 million and $900 million.
Analysts were expecting third-quarter revenue of $802
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It said revenue in the current quarter would be in a range
of $840 million to $900 million. Analysts had expected
current-quarter revenue of $848 million.
Third-quarter net income was $205 million, or $1.21 a share,
versus $210 million, or $1.22 a share in the same period last
year. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.27.
The Milpitas, California company's shares dipped 0.4 percent
in extended trading after closing 3.6 percent higher at $55.11.