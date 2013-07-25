KLAC-Tencor fourth-quarter revenue beats expectations

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor Corp posted lower fiscal fourth-quarter net income and revenue, but revenue beat analysts' expectations.

The company reported net income fell to $135 million, or 80 cents a share, from $248 million, or $1.46 a share. Revenue fell to $720 million from $892 million.

Analysts on average were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $705 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.