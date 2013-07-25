KLAC-Tencor fourth-quarter revenue beats expectations

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor Corp posted lower fiscal fourth-quarter net income and revenue, but revenue beat analysts' expectations.
The company reported net income fell to $135 million, or 80 cents a share, from $248 million, or $1.46 a share. Revenue fell to $720 million from $892 million.
Analysts on average were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $705 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.