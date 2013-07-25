UPDATE 1-KLA-Tencor fourth-quarter revenue beats expectations

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor Corp posted lower fiscal fourth-quarter net income and revenue as manufacturers held back on new investments, but revenue beat analysts' expectations.
The company said fourth-quarter revenue fell to $720 million, from $892 million in the same quarter last year.
Net income for the quarter declined to $135 million, or 80 cents a share, from $248 million, or $1.46 a share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012.
Non-GAAP EPS was 82 cents in the fourth quarter.
Earlier this month, KLA-Tencor said its fourth-quarter revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share were in the top half of the company's previously guided ranges of $670 million to $730 million and 66 cents to 86 cents, respectively.
Shares of KLA-Tencor were 0.35 percent higher in extended trade after closing up 0.57 percent at $59.79.
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.