KLA-Tencor's quarterly revenue meets expectations

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec secures purchase orders worth $1 mln
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
April 25 Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor Corp's fiscal third-quarter revenue fell in line with analysts' expectations as manufacturers remained cautious about the economy and slow PC sales.
Net income fell to $166 million, or 98 cents per share, from $205 million, or $1.21 per share in the same quarter a year earlier, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Revenue declined to $729 million from $841 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting third-quarter revenue of $727 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
