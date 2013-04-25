版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 26日 星期五

BRIEF-KLA Tencor says outlook for 2013 has moderated

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 KLA-Tencor Corp : * Says outlook for the industry in 2013 has moderated * Expects current quarter bookings between $625 million and $775 million * Expects current quarter revenue between $670 million and $730 million * Expects current quarter EPS between 66 cents and 86 cents

