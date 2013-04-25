BRIEF-KLA Tencor says outlook for 2013 has moderated

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec secures purchase orders worth $1 mln
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 KLA-Tencor Corp : * Says outlook for the industry in 2013 has moderated * Expects current quarter bookings between $625 million and $775 million * Expects current quarter revenue between $670 million and $730 million * Expects current quarter EPS between 66 cents and 86 cents
* Micronet enertec technologies- co's unit awarded 3 purchase orders in last 2 weeks from a private aerospace & defense contractor totaling about $1 million
* Payment for shares repurchased under program will be funded using company's cash on hand
* Genuine parts company invests in leading industrial distributor in australasia