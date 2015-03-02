UPDATE 1-Former HP chairman admits 'mistake' in venture firm sexism trial

(Updates with details from courtroom)
By Sarah McBride and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 Onetime highflying tech
executive Ray Lane testified on Monday during a sex
discrimination trial involving his former employer, Kleiner
Perkins Caufield & Byers, that he made a mistake in judgment
involving the harassment of a female venture capitalist at the
firm.
Lane, who previously served as executive chairman of
Hewlett-Packard Co and president of Oracle Corp
, told the court that he erred in not immediately
informing others that Trae Vassallo told him about unwanted
advances by her colleague, Ajit Nazre, during a 2011 business
trip.
"I made a mistake," he said. "It was my mistake. I cared
more about her feelings than anything else. I thought it should
be her choice" whether to tell others at the firm and start an
investigation, he said.
Whether Kleiner reacted appropriately to allegations of
sexism is at the heart of the suit, filed by former partner
Ellen Pao.
The case, brought in 2012, helped spark a broad and ongoing
discussion about gender issues in Silicon Valley.
In the suit, Pao alleges she suffered discrimination and
retaliation after Nazre pressured her into a 2006 affair which
she soon ended.
Pao alleged in her lawsuit that Lane and other partners did
not initially respond to her complaints. Eventually, Lane told
her to consider marriage to Nazre, she said in her suit.
The discriminatory conduct spread to other partners, leading
her to miss out on a key promotion, she alleges.
Vassallo, who testified in the case last week, said Lane had
told her to be "flattered" by Nazre's advances, although she
later said she believed he was joking. But Kleiner did
eventually start an investigation into Nazre's actions after she
told more partners.
The firm has vehemently denied Pao's allegations. Kleiner's
lawyer, Lynne Hermle, said in court last week that the firm
treated women fairly and did not promote Pao because she lacked
talent.
But Pao's attorney, Alan Exelrod, said the firm
systematically failed to promote women to senior investing
partner. He said Pao excelled at her work, lining up patent firm
RPX, which raised $160 million in an initial public offering, as
an investment.
Lane joined Kleiner Perkins in 2000, after leaving software
giant Oracle. He championed Fisker Automotive, which raised $1.5
billion before declaring bankruptcy in 2013.
Lane is now a partner emeritus at the firm.
The case is Pao v. Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC,
CGC-12-520719, in California Superior Court, in the County of
San Francisco.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Christian Plumb)