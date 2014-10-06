版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 10月 6日 星期一 14:12 BJT

BRIEF-Kleinkraftwerk Birseck AG says H1 revenue up 21 pct to 7.6 million Swiss francs

Oct 6 Kleinkraftwerk Birseck AG

* Says H1 revenue up 21 percent to 7.6 million Swiss francs

* Says H1 EBIT of 2.2 million Swiss francs versus 2.7 million Swiss francs previous year

* Says H1 net income excluding minorities of 0.5 million Swiss francs on previous year's level Source text: bit.ly/1rZTs3s Further company coverage:
