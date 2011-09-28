RHJ International's Kleinwort Benson replaces CIO

* New CIO Mouhammed Choukeir joins from Morgan Stanley
* Replaces Jeremy Beckwith
* Changeover due in October
LONDON, Sept 28 RHJ International's
British wealth business Kleinwort Benson has appointed a new
chief investment officer, replacing Jeremy Beckwith who steered
the group's portfolio away from a focus on UK stocks to a multi
asset strategy.
Mouhammed Choukeir is joining from Morgan Stanley
where he was head of multi asset class investing in the bank's
wealth management division, Kleinwort Benson said on Wednesday.
Beckwith leaves after eight years at Kleinwort Benson.
"Mr Choukeir, who will take his post in October, will build
on the solid foundations laid by Kleinwort Benson's current
Chief Investment Officer," said Chief Executive Sally Tennant.
Tennant joined Kleinwort Benson a year ago from Swiss rival
Lombard Odier, appointed by its new private equity owners RHJ to
steer the centuries old London institution towards becoming a
European financial services group. RHJ acquired Kleinwort from
Commerzbank in 2009 for 225 million pounds ($353.2
million).
Choukeir, who will oversee the bank's investment products
and funds, joins as Kleinwort develops a corporate advisory
service for entrepreneurs.
Kleinwort touted its aspiration after RHJ bought it to
resuscitate 'merchant banking', providing both corporate and
private banking services to rich customers.
The model was once common in the City of London but this
traditional British setup was eclipsed when U.S.-style
investment banks with a more risk-taking culture came to
dominate in the 1980s.
However, investment banking is currently reeling from the
reputational fallout of the financial crisis as well as more
recent issues such as UBS' alleged rogue trading scandal.
($1 = 0.637 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Jon
Loades-Carter)