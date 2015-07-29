French mall operator Klepierre raises 2015 outlook

PARIS, July 29 French shopping mall operator
Klepierre raised its 2015 earnings outlook slightly on
an improving retail environment and higher cost savings
expectations following its merger last year with Dutch group
Corio.
The company said in its first half earnings report that it
now expected 2015 net current cash flow per share of 2.15 euros
($2.37) whereas it had previously flagged a range of 2.10-2.15
euros.
"The rapid delivery of operating and financial synergies
makes us confident to over-deliver targetted synergies in year
one and we now target more than the initially expected 20
million euros," Chief Executive Laurent Morel told journalists
on a conference call.
"Therefore supported by the first half earnings and the
retail business that seems to be improving rapidly since the
beginning of the year, we have revised our full year guidance
upwards," he added.
The company, which is 20 percent owned by U.S. mall operator
Simon Property Group, bought Corio last year in a 7.2
billion euro deal as it refocuses its portfolio on wealthy
regions in Europe seeing faster than average economic growth.
Klepierre said shopping centre rental income rose 2.8
percent in the first half of the year from the same period of
last year, including only 0.4 percent rental index adjustments
which are tied to currently low inflation.
($1 = 0.9072 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)