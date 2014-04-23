Klepierre Q1 revenues edge down after disposals

PARIS, April 23 Klepierre reported a 0.3 percent dip in first-quarter revenues as rents declined after the French real-estate group disposed of 126 shopping malls in Europe and office buildings in Paris.

Overall revenues totalled 256.3 million euros ($354.45 million, while revenues coming from shopping centres totalled 221.9 million euros.

The company, which is part-owned by BNP Paribas and Simon Property Group, confirmed in its trading update that it expected for 2014 a net current cash flow of at least 2 euros a share. ($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Natalie Huet)