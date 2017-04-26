UPDATE 1-Kloeckner beats Q1 forecasts, invests in 3D printing

* Kloeckner sees "noticeable" increase in full-year EBITDA
FRANKFURT, April 26 German steel distributor
Kloeckner & Co beat market expectations for
first-quarter core profits thanks to a jump in steel prices,
which it said it expected to stabilise this quarter, lifting its
share price in early trading.
Kloeckner said it expected a "noticeable" increase in
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) for the full year - which it quantified as 5-10 percent
growth - after they more than quadrupled in the first quarter.
EBITDA of 77 million euros ($84 million) beat all the
estimates in a Reuters poll, which averaged 74 million euros,
and Kloeckner said it expected 60-70 million euros this quarter.
Sales that grew 16 percent to 1.6 billion euros also beat
consensus.
Chief Executive Gisbert Ruehl said he expected steel prices
to rise by close to 2 percent over the full year in Europe and
roughly 3 percent in the United States, and said Kloeckner could
benefit from any new U.S. anti-dumping tariffs.
"We are more likely to be positively affected by U.S.
tariffs than negatively," he told reporters, saying Kloeckner
imports only 7 percent of the steel it distributes in the United
States, where it makes 40 percent of its sales.
Shares in Kloeckner jumped as much as 4.5 percent but later
pared gains to trade 1.6 percent higher in a market weighed down
by disappointing results from U.S. Steel.
"Beyond the beat on Q1 and the solid Q2 EBITDA guidance, it
is the 'notable increase' in FY17E EBITDA which may imply that
EU/US steel prices will remain relatively resilient in H217 from
a very high H117E level," wrote Berenberg analyst Alessandro
Abate, who rates Kloeckner "hold".
Kloeckner also said it had bought a 10 percent stake in
Berlin start-up BigRep, which makes the world's largest 3D
printers at a cubic metre, for under 10 million euros.
It said it planned to use these 3D printers at its European
and U.S. sites in a bid to increase its share of higher-value,
finished products, and expected the market for 3D printing, or
additive manufacturing, to grow by 20 percent a year.
Kloeckner said it had not participated in a previous BigRep
funding round but had been impressed by large customers that
BigRep had since managed to win including BMW, ABB
and Airbus.
Additive manufacturing saves money on material costs by
reducing the number of parts needed and saves time from design
to manufacturing. Some industrial parts can already be made in
this way and the technology is developing fast.
German steel producer and rival distributor Thyssenkrupp
and U.S. industrial group General Electric both
announced plans this week to invest in 3D printing in Germany.
($1 = 0.9170 euros)
