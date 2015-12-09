Kloeckner writes down N.America operations, sees loss

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
FRANKFURT Dec 9 German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co has completely written off the goodwill on its North American operations and expects a group net loss of 350 to 380 million euros ($385 to $418 million) this year, it said on Wednesday.
"After the market environment for steel and metal products in the U.S. has once again developed worse than generally expected in the current year, Kloeckner & Co SE recognises impairments on the complete goodwill of the North American activities of around 270 million euros," it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by James Regan)
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.