Kloeckner writes down N.America operations, sees loss

FRANKFURT Dec 9 German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co has completely written off the goodwill on its North American operations and expects a group net loss of 350 to 380 million euros ($385 to $418 million) this year, it said on Wednesday.

"After the market environment for steel and metal products in the U.S. has once again developed worse than generally expected in the current year, Kloeckner & Co SE recognises impairments on the complete goodwill of the North American activities of around 270 million euros," it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by James Regan)