Polyone bids for German packaging firm Kloeckner Pentaplast - sources

FRANKFURT/LONDON Oct 16 U.S. plastics group Polyone is bidding for German packaging maker Kloeckner Pentaplast in a potential 1.5 billion-euro ($2 billion) deal, several people familiar with the matter said.

Buyout group Apollo is also among the four bidders who have handed in final bids for the business that invesment firm Strategic Value Partners (SVP) has put on the block, the people said.

"However, the tough market environment, which has sent valuations of peers sliding, is having a negative effect on the auction," one of the people said.

If SVP is unable to get the price it wants for the asset it may opt for a so-called dividend recapitalisation, a process whereby existing debt is refinanced and increased to enable shareholders to take a dividend payment, the people added.

SVP acquired Kloeckner Pentaplast from private equity firm Blackstone following a lengthy restructuring process. Blackstone had bought the company from Cinven in 2007, backed by 1.25 billion euros of leveraged loans.

An attempt to sell the company in autumn 2013 was put on ice after potential buyers indicated they would not meet the asking price of Kloeckner Pentaplast's owners.

A price tag of 1.5 billion euros would value Kloeckner Pentaplast at more than eight times its expected annual earnings before interest, tax, amortisation and depreciation of just below 180 million euros.

That would be a premium to peers like Berry, Ball or Silgan, which trade at an average of 7.7 times their expected earnings, following a recent decline in their stock prices.

Bankers are working on debt financing packages of around 1 billion euros or 5.8 times Kloeckner's EBITDA. Syndicated leveraged loans and high-yield bonds denominated in euros and dollars are all being considered, banking sources said.

SVP and Kloeckner Pentaplast declined to comment, while no one at Polyone was immediately available for comment.

For 2013 Kloeckner Pentaplast posted an adjusted EBITDA of 174 million euros on sales of 1.2 billion euros, while net debt at the end of the year stood at 430 million euros.

Founded in 1965 as a unit of steel and machinery group Kloeckner-Werke, Kloeckner Pentaplast also makes pipe insulation and other plastics products. It employs 3,100 staff at 18 production sites in 12 countries.

($1 = 0.7400 euros) (With additional reporting by Alexander Hübner in Frankfurt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)