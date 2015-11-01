Struggling retailer Kmart turns the blue light back on

Nov 1 Attention Kmart shoppers: the struggling
discount chain is bringing back the "Bluelight Special" in the
hopes the iconic marketing approach it pioneered decades ago
will breathe life into its stores and online sales.
The retailer started sounding the blue sirens used to flag
the surprise, 15-minute long deals to shoppers at its 942 stores
on Friday, and will kick-off a marketing campaign to highlight
the move with a TV ad on "Sunday Night Football" on NBC.
The campaign is Kmart's attempt to draw on the success of an
earlier era. The Bluelight Special was first created by a store
manager in 1965 to clear slow-moving merchandise and helped fuel
Kmart's growth through the 1980's when it ranked as the largest
U.S. discount retailer and the phrase "Attention Kmart shopper"
had entered the pop culture lexicon. It discontinued the sales
tactic in 1991, around the same time it was surpassed by
Wal-Mart Stores Inc in sales.
"It's part of our DNA," said Kmart President Alasdair James,
a former executive at British retailer Tesco PLC who joined the
company last year. "We think there is a real positive buzz
coming out of it and we expect to see an increase in sales."
Kmart, a unit of Sears Holdings Corp, could use the
boost. The retailer has been mired in a sales slump, with
revenue at Kmart stores open at least a year down about 7
percent in each of the past two quarters. The company has
attributed the recent drop to more targeted marketing and a
shift away from low-margin products, and gross margins have
improved.
Critics say the company has not invested enough in its
stores and has been outmaneuvered by other discounters like
Wal-Mart, which entices customers with consistently low prices
and Target Corp, which has earned a reputation for
"cheap chic".
It is not the first time Kmart has turned to the sales
approach to jump-start demand. It brought back the Bluelight
Special in 2001, only to go bankrupt the following year, and has
since revived it in limited iterations a handful of times,
including in a holiday promotion last year.
James said the difference this time is that it will be a
sustained campaign, with deals popping up throughout the day at
stores, as well as online. "This is intended to be an ongoing
program of the way we actually will exist."
The decision to revive the sales tactic was the result of
months of research that showed Kmart customers remembered the
experience fondly, whether from shopping on their own or with
their parents when they were kids, James said.
In hopes of tapping into that nostalgia, Kmart bought the
rights to George Kranz's 1983 dance anthem "Din Daa Daa" to
accompany the flashing blue sirens and "Attention Kmart shopper"
phrase in notifying shoppers that an item is going on sale.
Whether bringing back the blue sirens will meaningfully lift
sales remains to be seen. Much has changed in the retail
industry since Kmart's heyday decades ago, with new entrants
like online giant Amazon.com Inc disrupting traditional
operating models and making pricing more transparent.
Under Chief Executive Eddie Lampert, Sears and Kmart are
both focused on growing sales among members of a loyalty program
called Shop Your Way. Kmart is hoping the element of surprise
will keep its members coming back and spending more.
"It is all about bringing fun back into the shopping
experience," said Kelly Cook, Kmart's chief marketing officer.
"We are giving you that spontaneous rush which is at the heart
of why the Bluelight Special works."
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Paul Simao)