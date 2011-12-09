UPDATE 1-KMG Chemicals' Q1 beats Street on higher sales

* Q1 EPS $0.31 vs est $0.30
* Rev up 18 pct
* Q2 earnings to be lower than Q1
Dec 9 Speciality chemicals maker KMG
Chemicals reported a first-quarter profit just above
analysts' estimates on higher sales, but forecast a sequentially
weak second quarter.
"Seasonal softness in all segments is expected to produce a
small drop in net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2012
when compared to the first," Chief Executive Neal Butler said in
a statement.
The second quarter, however, will compare "very favorably"
with the same quarter a year ago and the second half of fiscal
2012 will be "significantly improved" over its prior-year
period, it added.
For the first quarter, net income remained flat at $3.5
million, or 31 cents a share. Analysts, on average, expected the
company to earn 30 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $73.3 million.
Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company closed at $15.16
on Thursday on Nasdaq.