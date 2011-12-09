UPDATE 1-KMG Chemicals' Q1 beats Street on higher sales

* Q1 EPS $0.31 vs est $0.30

* Rev up 18 pct

* Q2 earnings to be lower than Q1

Dec 9 Speciality chemicals maker KMG Chemicals reported a first-quarter profit just above analysts' estimates on higher sales, but forecast a sequentially weak second quarter.

"Seasonal softness in all segments is expected to produce a small drop in net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2012 when compared to the first," Chief Executive Neal Butler said in a statement.

The second quarter, however, will compare "very favorably" with the same quarter a year ago and the second half of fiscal 2012 will be "significantly improved" over its prior-year period, it added.

For the first quarter, net income remained flat at $3.5 million, or 31 cents a share. Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 30 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 18 percent to $73.3 million.

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company closed at $15.16 on Thursday on Nasdaq.