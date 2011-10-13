UPDATE 1-KMG Chemicals Q4 profit falls

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Q4 EPS $0.10 vs est $0.11
* Q4 rev $74.2 mln, up 19 pct (Follows alerts)
Oct 13 Speciality chemicals maker KMG Chemicals quarterly profit fell, hurt partly by a rapid increase in raw material costs in its electronic chemical segment.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net income of $1.2 million, or 10 cents per share, compared with $3.4 million, or 30 cents per share, a year ago.
Net sales for the fourth quarter rose 19 percent to $74.2 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 11 cents a share on revenue of $73.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Absent a global recession, we believe we will see organic growth in our Electronic Chemicals business in 2012 and beyond," chief executive Neal Butler said in a statement.
Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company, valued at about $160.3 million, closed at $14.81 on Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement