UPDATE 1-KMG Chemicals 2nd-qtr rises on price increase

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 9 Specialty chemicals maker KMG Chemicals posted a marginal rise in its second-quarter profit as higher prices boosted sales at its electronic chemicals segment.
November-January net income rose slightly to $2.5 million, or 21 cents a share, from $2.4 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose 7.3 percent to $69.7 million.
The electronic chemicals segment, which makes materials used in semiconductor manufacturing, posted a 7.2 percent rise in sales at $38.6 million.
The company said it hiked prices in January in response to rising raw material costs.
Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company closed at $17.62 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.