UPDATE 1-KMG Chemicals 2nd-qtr rises on price increase

March 9 Specialty chemicals maker KMG Chemicals posted a marginal rise in its second-quarter profit as higher prices boosted sales at its electronic chemicals segment.

November-January net income rose slightly to $2.5 million, or 21 cents a share, from $2.4 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 7.3 percent to $69.7 million.

The electronic chemicals segment, which makes materials used in semiconductor manufacturing, posted a 7.2 percent rise in sales at $38.6 million.

The company said it hiked prices in January in response to rising raw material costs.

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company closed at $17.62 on Thursday on Nasdaq.