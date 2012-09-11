版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二 21:01 BJT

Knight hires IBM as consultant to look into trading glitch

NEW YORK, Sept 11 Knight Capital Group Inc has hired International Business Machines Corp to look into the Aug. 1 trading glitch that cost the trading firm $440 million and forced it to accept a $400 million investment from a group of financial companies to keep it afloat, the company said on Tuesday.

