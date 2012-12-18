版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三

BRIEF-Knight Capital shares up 5 pct after the bell

NEW YORK Dec 18 Knight Capital Group Inc : * Shares up 5 percent after the bell, to sell itself to getco hldg

