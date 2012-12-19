版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Knight Capital up 6.6 percent in premarket trading

NEW YORK Dec 19 Knight Capital Group Inc : * Shares rise 6.6 percent in premarket trading

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐