Knight hires global head amid regulatory change

| LONDON
LONDON May 1 Knight Capital Group, one
of the world's top high-speed trading firms, has hired Albert
Maasland as its international chief, pitching the former British
boss of Saxo Bank into a worsening row over tough new rules
aimed at high-speed brokers.
Knight Capital Europe, the European arm of the United
States-based broker, said on Tuesday it had appointed Maasland
in the newly created role of head of international.
The appointment came eight months after Maasland stepped
down as head of the British arm of Saxo Bank, the Danish online
broker, to be replaced by Torben Kaaber, the former chief
commercial officer at the bank.
Maasland, who was a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank
before joining Saxo in 2007, had been the chairman of
Saxo Bank UK since the reshuffle in July last year.
His appointment comes as electronic trading firms, which use
powerful computers to churn out thousands of trades in fractions
of a second, face planned regulations designed to curb their
trading activities.
The European Parliament will vote on July 9 to ratify the
European Commission's controversial new regulatory proposals,
including plans to slow down high-speed traders.
Markus Ferber, the German centre-right lawmaker steering the
reforms through the European Parliament, wants trading orders to
be forced to stay in the market for at least 500 milliseconds,
or half a second, before they can be cancelled.
The world's fastest exchanges currently trade in less than
100 microseconds, or one ten thousandth of a second, so a
resting time of 500 milliseconds would mean these trades were
being slowed down by a factor of 5,000.
The proposals have prompted concern among the traders who
argue they are simply using technology to glean a competitive
advantage, something that traders have always done.
Remco Lenterman, who heads the European Principal Traders
Organisation (EPTA) lobby group, said in an open latter last
month: "We would be concerned by ... the introduction of minimum
resting periods, which could result in a decrease in liquidity
by hampering effective risk management."
High-speed traders, or high-frequency trading firms, hit the
headlines in May 2010, when they were blamed for the "flash
crash" in the United States, when the stock market plummeted
over 1,000 points, or nearly 10 percent, in a matter of minutes.
The fall was initially caused by one large erroneous trade
from a funds firm, but the losses were rapidly magnified when
computer-driven high-frequency traders followed the move down.