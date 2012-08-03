版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 21:50 BJT

Knight gets line of credit - WSJ

Aug 3 Knight Capital Group Inc has told brokers that it has obtained a line of credit, which will allow it to operate for the day, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website on Friday.

Knight wasn't immediately available for comment.

