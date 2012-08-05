UPDATE 3-Knight nears $400 mln capital injection - sources

* Blackstone, Getco, TD Ameritrade, Stifel to inject capital
By John McCrank and Carrick Mollenkamp
NEW YORK, Aug 5 Knight Capital Group Inc
looked set on Sunday to receive a $400 million capital injection
from a group of investors, as it sought a rescue deal to avoid
bankruptcy after a crippling $440 million loss, two sources
familiar with the situation said.
The investors include private equity firms Blackstone Group
and General Atlantic, which owns a stake in Chicago
market-maker Getco, as well as brokerages TD Ameritrade
and Stifel Nicolas, according to the sources.
The investment is expected to be made through convertible
preferred stock, which will have a conversion price of $1.50 per
share and carry a coupon of 2 percent, one source said.
CNBC reported that the four buyers would own about 70
percent of Knight following the conversion, which the
broadcaster said was expected to take place after 10 business
days.
Knight, Blackstone, TD Ameritrade and GA declined to
comment. Stifel was not immediately available.
An announcement on a deal is expected on Sunday or early
Monday as Knight needs to assure its customers about the
viability of the company before markets open, one source said
earlier.
Knight has also been in talks with restructuring lawyers as
it seeks to keep its options open, the source said.
A financing deal, if finalized, would help Knight continue
to operate and avoid any further disruption and uncertainty for
its brokerage clients, which include firms such as TD
Ameritrade, Vanguard and Fidelity Investments.
But at terms for the convertible preferred stock, it would
also lead to major dilution for Knight.
Knight's shares closed up 57 percent at $4.05 on Friday,
well below their $10.33 closing price on Tuesday, the day before
the trading debacle.
Knight's problems started early on Wednesday when a software
glitch flooded the New York Stock Exchange with unintended
orders for dozens of stocks, boosting some shares by more than
100 percent and leaving the company with a $440 million trading
loss that now imperils its business.
As the nation's largest provider of retail market-making in
New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq-listed stocks, Knight buys
and sells shares for clients. It also provides liquidity to the
equity market by stepping in to buy and sell using its own
capital to ensure orderly, smooth activity.
For example, through Tuesday, Knight had accounted for 20
percent of the market-making activity in shares of Apple
, one of the most actively traded stocks on a daily
basis. By midday on Friday, Knight was the market maker for just
2 percent of the share volume, according to data from Thomson
Reuters Autex, though market makers may not be reporting all
trade data.
While Knight's closure would not disrupt trading, since big
clients have routed orders to other firms, its demise could have
further shaken investor confidence.
Knight's troubles also highlight how vulnerable market
makers are to the complex web of computers and software that
constitute the modern marketplace. For a market already
suspicious that the system might be fundamentally broken after
2010's "Flash Crash" and the botched Facebook IPO in May, the
troubles at Knight have only added to concerns.
'HANDCUFFED TO KNIGHT'
TD Ameritrade, the No. 1 U.S. brokerage by trading volume,
has exclusive clearing deals with Knight and it would be in its
best interests to keep the embattled equities trader afloat.
Two months ago, Knight bought Penson's futures business for
$5 million. TD Ameritrade exclusively clears its clients'
futures and forex trades through that platform. The Omaha,
Nebraska-based brokerage's entire bond platform is also with
Knight.
"They really are handcuffed to Knight," a source with
knowledge of TD Ameritrade's arrangements with Knight said.
Getco was founded in 1999 by two Chicago traders, and is
also an electronic trading firm that matches buyers and sellers
in fractions of a second.
CEO Daniel Coleman is a proponent of high-speed trading
technology, touting the belief that it allows investors access
to liquid markets at a lower cost. In June, Coleman told a
Congressional panel that market makers like Getco "reduce market
volatility by buying when others want to sell and selling when
others want to buy."
There was little activity on Sunday outside Knight's
headquarters in Jersey City, across the Hudson River from New
York City's financial district. A security guard told Reuters
that a large delivery of lunch had arrived at the office
building earlier in the day.
Two men exiting the premises on Sunday afternoon, who
declined to comment when asked whether they worked for Knight
Capital, had TD Ameritrade security passes hanging from their
pockets.
REGULATORS, INVESTORS SHOW CONCERN
Even if Knight receives the capital injection, it will have
to persuade clients to resume trading with it and identify the
reasons behind the software glitch.
Customers including TD Ameritrade and Scottrade said on
Friday they would return business to Knight, the nation's
largest retail market maker of U.S. stocks. Others, including
Vanguard, said they were not trading with the company yet.
Knight also could face litigation from shareholders who have
seen the value of their holdings plummet over the last few days.
The potential liability could increase if it were found that
Knight violated any rules. The top U.S. securities regulator
said on Friday that government lawyers were trying to determine
whether Knight violated a new rule designed to protect the
markets from rogue algorithmic computer trading programs.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's market access rule,
which took effect last year, requires brokers to put in place
risk control systems to prevent the execution of erroneous
trades or orders that exceed preset credit or capital
thresholds.
Such concerns kept some potential investors on the sidelines
this weekend. Several private equity firms that are usually
active in the sector decided against entering the fray, as they
feared they lacked enough time to do due diligence around those
issues, according to sources close to some of these firms.
Bank of America Corp was among the banks that looked
at Knight but is not a likely candidate for a deal, a source
familiar with matter said. Bank of America declined to comment.
Some online foreign-exchange trading firms also looked into
the possibility of buying Knight's Hotspot FX unit but it was
unclear whether Knight explored that avenue, one source familiar
with those discussions said.