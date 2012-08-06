UPDATE 5-Knight getting costly $400 mln lifeline after trading debacle

* Blackstone, Getco, TD Ameritrade among investors
* Consortium also includes Stifel, Jefferies, Stephens
* Investment seen through convertible preferred stock
* Securities to convert at $1.50/share; 2 pct coupon
* Knight may announce financing deal by early Monday
By John McCrank and Carrick Mollenkamp
NEW YORK, Aug 6 Knight Capital Group Inc
looks set to enter into a $400 million financing deal with a
group of investors, allowing the trading firm to open its doors
Monday after a crippling $440 million loss, although it will
come at a steep cost to shareholders, sources familiar with the
situation said.
Such a deal would help Knight continue to operate and avoid
further disruption and uncertainty for its brokerage clients,
which include firms such as TD Ameritrade, Vanguard and Fidelity
Investments.
An announcement on the deal is expected by early Monday, one
source said.
Knight's shareholders have had to pay a steep price to keep
the firm afloat following 45 minutes of software-induced mayhem
last Wednesday that led to the loss and a massive decline in
customer confidence. Shares worth $10.33 last Tuesday night may
now be worth just $1.50, an 85 percent drop.
The capital lifeline is coming from investors that include
private equity firm Blackstone Group, Chicago
market-maker Getco - in which private equity firm General
Atlantic is a shareholder - as well as financial services firms
TD Ameritrade, Stifel Nicolas, Jefferies Group
Inc and Stephens Inc, according to the sources.
The investment is expected to be made through convertible
preferred stock, which will have a conversion price of $1.50 per
share and carry a coupon of 2 percent, the sources said. The
consortium will own 70 percent to 75 percent of Knight following
the conversion, one source said.
Officials at Knight, Blackstone, TD Ameritrade, Jefferies,
Stifel and General Atlantic declined to comment. Officials at
Getco and Stephens were not immediately available for comment.
CNBC earlier reported the news of the deal.
Knight's problems started early on Wednesday when a software
glitch flooded the New York Stock Exchange with unintended
orders for dozens of stocks, boosting some shares by more than
100 percent and leaving the company with the trading loss.
As the nation's largest provider of retail market-making in
New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq-listed stocks, Knight buys
and sells shares for clients. It also provides liquidity to the
equity market by stepping in to buy and sell using its own
capital to ensure orderly, smooth activity.
CIRCUIT BREAKERS TRIGGERED
Knight's computers had been loaded with new software Tuesday
that was designed to accommodate a change on the NYSE, according
to people familiar with the matter. When trading began at 9:30,
however, the computers poured a huge number of orders into the
market.
For about 10 minutes it was unclear where the orders were
originating, according to people familiar with the matter. After
NYSE officials identified Knight as the source, it took another
10 minutes for the company to figure out the source of the
problem. By that time, the erratic orders in a number of
affected stocks had triggered exchange "circuit breakers" that
temporarily halt trading in volatile stocks.
At Knight's headquarters in Jersey City, N.J., senior
officials streamed down to the trading floor and sought to halt
the trading, according to people familiar with the situation.
The firm's CEO was not among them. Long-time Wall Street
veteran Thomas Joyce, known in the business as "T.J.," had
undergone knee surgery the day before.
In his absence that morning things spun out of control and
it took until 10 a.m., 30 minutes after trading on the exchange
opened, for Knight and the NYSE to stop the order flow.
Joyce hobbled to the trading floor on crutches around noon
and stayed for about 15 minutes, assuring people that everything
would be fine.
By that time, the damage had been done. A number of major
trading partners were shifting their orders to other firms,
drastically reducing the volume at Knight.
For example, through Tuesday, Knight accounted for 20
percent of the market-making activity in shares of Apple
, one of the most actively traded stocks on a daily
basis. By midday on Friday, Knight was the market maker for just
2 percent of the share volume, according to data from Thomson
Reuters Autex, though market makers may not be reporting all
trade data.
While Knight's closure would not disrupt trading since big
clients have routed orders to other firms, its demise could
further shake investor confidence in the market.
Knight's troubles also highlight how vulnerable market
makers are to the complex web of computers and software that
constitute the modern marketplace. For investors already
suspicious that the system might be fundamentally broken after
the "Flash Crash" of 2010 and the botched Facebook IPO in May,
the troubles at Knight have only added to concerns.
"HANDCUFFED TO KNIGHT"
TD Ameritrade, the No.1 U.S. brokerage by trading volume,
has exclusive clearing deals with Knight and it would be in its
best interests to keep the embattled equities trader afloat.
Two months ago, Knight bought the futures business of Penson
Worldwide for $5 million. TD Ameritrade exclusively clears its
clients' futures and forex trades through that platform. The
Omaha, Nebraska-based brokerage's entire bond platform is also
with Knight.
"They really are handcuffed to Knight," a source with
knowledge of TD Ameritrade's arrangements with Knight said.
Getco was founded in 1999 by two Chicago traders and is also
an electronic trading firm that matches buyers and sellers in
fractions of a second.
CEO Daniel Coleman is a proponent of high-speed trading
technology, touting the belief that it allows investors access
to liquid markets at a lower cost. In June, Coleman told a
Congressional panel that market makers like Getco "reduce market
volatility by buying when others want to sell and selling when
others want to buy."
REGULATORS, INVESTORS SHOW CONCERN
Even if Knight receives the capital injection, it will have
to persuade clients to resume trading with it and identify the
reasons behind the software glitch.
Customers including TD Ameritrade and Scottrade said on
Friday they would return business to Knight, the nation's
largest retail market maker of U.S. stocks. Others, including
Vanguard, said they were not trading with the company yet.
Knight also could face litigation from shareholders who have
seen the value of their holdings plummet.
The potential liability could increase if it were found that
Knight violated any market rules. The top U.S. securities
regulator said on Friday that government lawyers were trying to
determine if Knight violated a new rule designed to protect the
markets from rogue algorithmic computer trading programs.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's market access rule,
which took effect last year, requires brokers to put in place
risk control systems to prevent the execution of erroneous
trades or orders that exceed preset credit or capital
thresholds.
Such concerns kept some potential investors on the sidelines
over the weekend. Several private equity firms that are usually
active in the sector decided against entering the fray as they
feared they lacked sufficient time to perform due diligence on
those issues, according to sources close to some of the firms.
Bank of America Corp was among the banks that looked
at Knight, but was not a likely candidate for a deal, a source
familiar with matter said. Bank of America officials declined to
comment.
Some online foreign-exchange trading firms also looked into
the possibility of buying Knight's Hotspot FX unit, but it was
unclear whether Knight explored that avenue, a source familiar
with those discussions said. Knight had also been in talks with
restructuring lawyers as it tried to keep its options open,
another source said.