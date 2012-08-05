Knight Capital nears deal to raise $400 mln from investors-CNBC

NEW YORK Aug 5 Embattled equities trading firm
Knight Capital Group was close to securing a $400
million capital injection from a group of about a half dozen
investors, CNBC reported Sunday, citing a person involved with
the deal.
Chicago market-maker Getco and Omaha brokerage firm TD
Ameritrade appear likely to be part of the investment
group, the source told CNBC.
A Knight spokesperson could not be reached by CNBC and the
report did not cite any response or comment from Getco or TD
Ameritrade.
The reported $400 million capital infusion would come in the
form of sale of convertible securities or bonds that turn into
stock in Knight at a certain fixed price, CNBC reported.
Knight has been in crisis since Wednesday, when the firm
lost $440 million -- most of its capital -- after a software
glitch caused it to make thousands of unintended trades.
The company said on Thursday it was actively pursuing
strategic and financing alternatives.