E*Trade says assessing Knight situation on a daily basis

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Aug 2 Online brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp said on Thursday it is not currently routing trades to Knight Capital , which suffered a trading glitch a day earlier that roiled markets and wiped out $440 million of Knight's capital.
E*Trade said it would be assessing the situation on a daily basis."
Knight said in a statement earlier that it is "actively pursuing its strategic and financing alternatives."
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna