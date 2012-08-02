版本:
E*Trade says assessing Knight situation on a daily basis

NEW YORK Aug 2 Online brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp said on Thursday it is not currently routing trades to Knight Capital , which suffered a trading glitch a day earlier that roiled markets and wiped out $440 million of Knight's capital.

E*Trade said it would be assessing the situation on a daily basis."

Knight said in a statement earlier that it is "actively pursuing its strategic and financing alternatives."

