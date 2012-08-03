Fitch: Knight Capital exposure among counterparties "manageable"

NEW YORK Aug 3 Fitch Ratings on Friday said
that it believes exposure among large rated counterparties to
Knight Capital Group Inc is manageable, as the
beleaguered market maker scrambles to save itself.
Embattled Knight Capital has obtained a credit line that
will allow the brokerage to operate for the day, but major
customers were still not sending trades to the company on
Friday.
A software glitch on Wednesday flooded the New York Stock
Exchange with unintended orders for scores of stocks, boosting
some shares by more than 100 percent and leaving the largest
U.S. retail market maker with a trading loss of $440 million,
imperiling its survival.
"The large trading losses suffered by Knight Capital Group
(KCG) since Wednesday's software glitch may ultimately lead to a
structural change in the equity market-making business, but
Fitch Ratings believes exposure to KCG, among large rated
counterparties, is moderate and manageable," the ratings agency
said in a statement.
"As a result, even in a bankruptcy scenario, we do not
expect any major rated institutions to suffer large losses
linked to KCG's difficulties."