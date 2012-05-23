UPDATE 1-Knight Capital sees losses on Facebook listing glitches

May 23 Electronic trader Knight Capital Group
Inc said its second-quarter results will be hurt by
losses related to numerous issues during Facebook Inc's
Nasdaq listing.
A technical glitch delayed Facebook's market debut on May 18
by roughly half an hour, and later delayed order
confirmations.
Knight Capital, which provides electronic trading services
to the brokers and other retail clients, sees a total pre-tax
loss of $30 million to $35 million related to the social
networking website's IPO.
The company has submitted claims for financial compensation
from Nasdaq OMX Group Inc and is considering all legal
remedies available, Knight Capital said in a regulatory filing.
Nasdaq has been sued by an investor who claimed the exchange
operator was negligent in handling orders for Facebook shares
following its initial public offering, causing losses for
investors.
Knight Capital shares were down 1.3 percent at $12.28 in
extended trading. They closed at $12.44 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.