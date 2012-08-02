Fidelity not routing orders through Knight Capital

BOSTON Aug 2 Fidelity Investments' brokerage
arm on Thursday was not routing orders through Knight Capital
Group Inc, one of its top market makers, after a trading
glitch wiped out $440 million of the firm's capital, according
to people familiar with the situation.
Knight's stock has plummeted over the past two days after
the trading problem was disclosed.
Fidelity, meanwhile, is not having any trouble routing
orders as it moves the Knight business to other market makers,
according to people briefed on the matter on Thursday. They
declined to disclose their names because they are not authorized
to speak publicly about the situation.