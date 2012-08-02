Knight Capital considers bankruptcy, asset sale-Fox Business

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 2 Knight Capital Group's Chief Executive Tom Joyce is considering bankruptcy reorganization and a sale of assets, according to reports by Fox Business Network.
A trading glitch with Knight's software roiled markets and wiped out $440 million of the firm's capital, forcing it to seek new funding as its shares plunged more than 80 percent in two days.
A number of brokerages and broker-dealers have suspended routing trading orders through Knight. Among them: TD Ameritrade , Scott Trade, Fidelity Investments, Vanguard Group, E*Trade and Pershing LLC, a division of BNY Mellon .
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna