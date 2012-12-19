版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 19日 星期三 20:39 BJT

Getco to buy Knight Capital for $1.4 bln

Dec 19 Knight Capital Group Inc said it will be acquired by Getco Holdings Co in a deal valued at $1.4 billion in cash and stock.

Knight shareholders will have the right to elect either $3.75 per share in cash or one share of common stock of the new company.

