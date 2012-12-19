Getco to buy Knight Capital for $1.4 bln

UPDATE 3-Gol shares jump as airline narrows quarterly loss by 97 pct
* Financial expenses fall 77 pct to 163.6 mln reais (Adds management comments throughout)
Dec 19 Knight Capital Group Inc said it will be acquired by Getco Holdings Co in a deal valued at $1.4 billion in cash and stock.
Knight shareholders will have the right to elect either $3.75 per share in cash or one share of common stock of the new company.
* Financial expenses fall 77 pct to 163.6 mln reais (Adds management comments throughout)
* Spectra Energy reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
TORONTO, Feb 17 General Motors Co must restore hundreds of jobs being cut at a profitable southern Ontario assembly plant or risk failing to reach a new contract with the factory's workers this fall, the president of Canada's largest auto workers union said on Friday.