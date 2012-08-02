版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 3日 星期五 06:28 BJT

US SEC closely reviewing Knight Capital trading glitch

WASHINGTON Aug 2 U.S. securities regulators are looking into the events surrounding Knight Capital Group's trading glitch this week, which roiled markets and wiped out $440 million of the firm's capital.

"We continue to closely review the events surrounding yesterday's trading and discuss those events with other regulators as well as Knight Capital Group," Securities and Exchange Commission spokesman John Nester said.

"We also are considering what, if any, additional steps may be necessary, beyond the post-Flash Crash measures that limited the impact of yesterday's trading."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐