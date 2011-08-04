UPDATE 2-Knight Capital to cut jobs, close Hong Kong office

(Rewrites throughout)

By Aditi Sharma

BANGALORE Aug 4 Electronic trader Knight Capital Group Inc will layoff about 6 percent of its global workforce and close its Hong Kong office, to cut costs and improve profitability, the latest move in a wave of job cuts at financial institutions on Wall Street.

Knight Capital, which currently has 1,465 full-time employees, has also cancelled more than 40 replacement hires and said it continues to seek further cost cuts.

Declining trading volumes forced financial technology firm Investment Technology Group Inc to reduce costs by cutting jobs and selling infrastructure in July.

Major banks have also set out to cut spending and staffing due to weaker markets and new regulation that will eat into their profits.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc , Swiss banks UBS , Credit Suisse , Royal Bank of Scotland , Bank of America Corp and Barclays have all announced fresh job cuts as they face falling trading volumes and rising costs.

In June, the U.S. average daily volume of 192 million shares, fell 3 percent from the previous month, as investors stayed on the sidelines in an uncertain economic environment.

"(Knight Capital) is cutting jobs mostly in its voice brokerage business as its electronic trading platform continues to pull in revenue," Evercore Partners analyst Chris Allen told Reuters.

The company expects to cut annual operating expenses by about $40-50 million through the cost-cutting measures. It also expects to take a restructuring charge of $21-27 million in its third quarter.

Knight Capital has seen a prolonged decline in market conditions, leading to underperformance over the past two and a half years, Chief Executive Thomas Joyce said in a statement.

"In response, we focused the cuts on businesses and regions in which the competitive dynamics have shifted or the barriers simply proved too great," he added.

In July, the company posted a second-quarter profit that narrowly missed market expectations hurt by ongoing weakness in retail trading activity.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of over $1 billion, were trading up 3 cents at $11.03 on Thursday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)