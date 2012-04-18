UPDATE 3-Institutional sales drive Knight Capital's results

* Q1 EPS $0.36 vs est $0.30
* Q1 rev from cont ops up 3 pct at $349.1 mln
* Shares rise 6 pct
By Eileen Soreng
April 18 Knight Capital Group Inc's
quarterly profit topped analysts' expectation, driven by the
institutional sales and trading segment that offset slower
growth at the market-making unit.
Shares of the company rose as much as 6 percent on
Wednesday.
Knight Capital said it gained from its revamped client
offerings and efforts to cut costs at the institutional segment.
Revenue at the segment rose 12 percent to $142.2 million,
driven by secondary trading of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) --
open-ended funds that can be bought and sold like shares on a
stock exchange -- and fixed income.
Fixed income revenue of secondary trading rose 20 percent on
turmoil in Europe and pickup in U.S. volumes, Chief Executive
Thomas Joyce said on a conference call.
Costs for the segment fell by more than 5 percent to $127.6
million as a result of the restructuring that the company
undertook in the second half of 2011.
"Institutional sales is clearly outperforming expectations
and is a catalyst to drive estimates higher," Stifel Nicolaus
analyst Matthew Heinz told Reuters.
However, revenue at the company's market-making unit -- its
largest segment -- fell about 9 percent to $152.2 million amid
low volatility and a decline in retail trading activity.
"I do expect revenue to be down year-over-year in 2012 for
market-making given the weak volume environment but it's all
about outperforming some low expectations," Heinz said.
Larger rivals Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade
reported a drop in their quarterly profit earlier this
week, hurt by higher costs and low volatility.
For the first quarter, Knight Capital reported earnings of
36 cents per share, while analysts expected 30 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its revenue from continuing operations rose 3 percent to
$349.1 million. Analysts expected $300.5 million.
Knight Capital shares, which have gained over 18 percent
after touching a year low of $10.26 last July, were up 5 percent
at $13.15 in midday trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They
touched a high of $13.28 earlier in the day.