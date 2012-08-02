CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Knight seeks financing after $440 mln loss; shares drop

(Corrects third paragraph to say stock hit a 13-year low, not
all-time low)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Aug 2 Knight Capital Group Inc
is being forced to raise money after an erroneous trading
position wiped out $440 million of its capital, the firm said on
Thursday, causing its shares to shed half of their value.
Problems at Knight, one of the largest firms that buys and
sells stocks to provide liquidity to the markets, emerged at the
beginning of trading on Wednesday.
"The company is actively pursuing its strategic and
financing alternatives to strengthen its capital base," Knight
said in a statement. Its shares were down 49.7 percent at $3.49
in morning trading after hitting a 13-year low of $3.15.
Knight has already approached JPMorgan Chase & Co
for financing, according to a report on Fox Business Network.
But it was unclear if that financing would be granted. A
spokesman for JPMorgan declined to comment.
Wednesday's technology breakdown roiled the prices of some
140 stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, undermining
fragile investor confidence in the stability of U.S. stock
markets.
Speaking on Bloomberg Television, Knight Capital Chief
Executive Officer Tom Joyce said the firm had "excess capital
right now." On Tuesday night, it had put in new software that
had a bug, he said.
The firm said it was in compliance with capital requirements
and that it had traded out of the entire position.
"This issue was related to Knight's installation of trading
software and resulted in Knight sending numerous erroneous
orders in NYSE-listed securities into the market," Knight said.
"This software has been removed from the company's systems."
The trading glitches are the latest in a series of market
snafus that have eroded retail investors' confidence.
Others include the botched Facebook Inc initial
public offering, the 2010 "flash crash" in which nearly $1
trillion in market value disappeared in minutes, and the failed
public offering of BATS Global Markets, a rival to the NYSE and
the Nasdaq.
Specialists in securities industry operations issues said
the wave of recent problems pointed to an unsettling reliance on
automated trading facilities that is robbing investors of
confidence in the markets.
"We're losing the human control in our business," said Joe
Anastasio, a founding partner of financial services consulting
firm Capco who specializes in stock trading issues. "We've been
so focused on automated throughput of orders and high-volume
execution with no human intervention that we have lost the human
logic factor when things go wrong."
One of the problems, he said, is that millions of orders
stack up overnight for automatic execution at the opening of
trading, with a single error potentially creating a deluge of
bad trades.
Knight said its principal broker-dealer subsidiaries were
fully compliant with their net capital requirements despite the
pretax loss of about $440 million that has "severely impacted"
the parent company's capital base.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority are looking into
Knight's trading error, according to William Brodsky, CEO of top
U.S. options market CBOE Holdings Inc.
"It's obvious that it appears that there was a technology
glitch in the trading algorithm," Brodsky told analysts on
Thursday. "All markets have rules to address these types of
situations."
On July 18, Knight reported second-quarter earnings of $3.3
million, down 81 percent from a year earlier after recording a
$35.4 million pretax trading loss from the Facebook initial
public offering. The company has not yet filed its
second-quarter report with regulators.
Knight's average daily U.S. equities market-making volume
has fallen from a year ago as trading volumes have declined
across the stock market. Daily market-making volume was $19.5
billion in June, a 12 percent decline from a year earlier.
More than 83 million shares of Knight stock have changed
hands on Thursday, making it the most actively traded issue on
U.S. exchanges.
